Indian diaspora embodies the spirit of nation across globe, says PM

Extending greetings on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Indian diaspora embodied the spirit of the country across the globe, fostering a sense of unity and diversity.

He has also acknowledged contributions and achievements of the Indian diaspora worldwide.

