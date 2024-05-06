Indian delegation holds Joint Trade Committee meet with Ghana counterparts

A seven-member delegation from India held a Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting with their Ghanaian counterparts in Accra, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday.

The delegation was led by Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Amardeep Singh Bhatia accompanied by High Commissioner of India to Republic of Ghana, Manish Gupta and Economic Adviser, Department of Commerce, Priya P. Nair.

The JTC was co-chaired by Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Republic of Ghana, Michael Okyere-Baafi; and Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Amardeep Singh Bhatia.

In a comprehensive dialogue, both sides undertook a detailed review of recent developments in bilateral trade and investment ties and acknowledged the vast untapped potential for further expansion.

Both sides agreed to work expeditiously towards the operationalization of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) of National Payments Corporation of (NPCI) on Ghana’s Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GHIPSS) within a period of 6 months.

Further, both sides delved into discussions regarding the possibilities of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Digital transformation Solutions; Local Currency Settlement System and also deliberated on the opportunities offered by African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

They identified several areas of focus for enhancing both bilateral trade as well as mutually beneficial investments. These include cooperation in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, information and communication technology, agriculture and food processing, renewable energy, power sector, digital economy and digital infrastructure, critical minerals, textiles and garments, etc.

A business delegation led by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) also accompanied the official delegation with representatives from the varied sectors including power, fintech, Telecommunications, electrical machinery, pharmaceuticals sectors.