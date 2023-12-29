Indian cardiologists transform ‘Mitral Valve’ care through ‘Ring Replacement’

For the first time, cardiologists at the Eternal Heart Care Centre (EHCC) and Research here transformed heart’s “Mitral Valve” care and treatment in young and old age patients through a novel ‘Ring Replacement’ procedure in India.

They described the procedure as ‘Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) in Ring”.

Surgery is no longer the sole solution for mitral valve replacement, thanks to techniques like TMVR. The cardiologists are pioneering this shift, providing alternatives for patients who couldn’t undergo conventional surgery.

“It is a milestone in heart care with the successful execution of the first ever TMVIR procedure in heart care,” Dr Prashant Diwedi, In-charge of TAVR and Structural Heart Disease Program at Eternal Heart Care Centre (EHCC) and Research told The Statesman here on Friday.

“Traditionally, open-heart surgery was the standard approach for mitral valve issues. However, the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) procedure is a minimally invasive alternative, reducing trauma, risk and recovery time. This innovative technique deploys a new valve through a leg-inserted catheter, eliminating the need for large incisions,” Dr Dwivedi, who mastered it with group leader Dr Samin K Sharma, said.

Dr Dwivedi claimed that it would eliminate chest incisions and cardiopulmonary bypass, leading to less pain and quicker recovery.

If a young patient suffers from MItral Valve complications, he can go for aopen-heart surgery where a devised ring is implanted for the cure. After 20-30 years, if the same patient develops any further complication in MV then the expert TAVR cure, replace or repair MV through the special ring implanted years ago. The open-heart surgery of such patients with the MV seriousness is difficult, and if the Ring is there, the cure and treatment is easy and non-invasive, according to Dr Dwivedi.

Dr Dwivedi, who performed this procedure on two patients, one at EHCC and another at a private hospital in Udaipur, said the cost depends on the condition of the patient. It varies between Rs 14 to 15 lakh, and in the country it is dawning on the heart care.

Dr. Prashant Dwivedi rightly said, “With each stride made in cardiology, we come closer to ensuring a better quality of life for individuals grappling with cardiovascular conditions. India’s entry into TMVR resonates on the international stage, benefitting people worldwide.”

According to medical science, “Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is commonly called TAVR. It’s done to replace a narrowed aortic valve, a condition called aortic valve stenosis. A doctor inserts a flexible tube called a catheter into a blood vessel and guides it into the heart”.