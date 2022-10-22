Indian Army undertakes cleanliness of high altitude areas of Ladakh

A cleanliness drive was organized by the Patiala Brigade in and around the high-altitude areas of Daulat Beg Oldi, Qazil Langar, Burtse, Chongtash, and Sultan Chusku to preserve the pristine natural environment of Ladakh.

The drive is being carried out under the aegis of Trishul Division at altitudes exceeding 17,000 feet in order to clean garbage and debris from these high-altitude areas.

Debris in the form of iron scrap damaged old vehicles, and their parts and other such stores were collected from these challenging heights, steep-sided jagged peaks, valleys, alpine glaciers, and deep river gorges. A total of 120 vehicle loads (approximately 10-ton scrap) have been collected from all these locations and this effort has assisted in clearing these areas of age-old junk. This scrap and waste will be disposed of by Fire and Fury Corps in an efficient and organized manner.

The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from all ranks of the Indian Army under extremely inclement weather conditions and is a part of its resolute commitment towards the national cause of Swachh Bharat.