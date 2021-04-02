An Indian Army contingent will participate in the multinational military exercise, “SHANTIR OGROSHENA 2021” (Front Runner of the Peace) to be hosted by Bangladesh from 4-12 April to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country’s liberation.

The Indian contingent will comprise 30 personnel, including officers, JCOs and Jawans of a Battalion from the DOGRA Regiment. Contingents of the Royal Bhutan Army and the Sri Lankan Army will also take part in the exercise, a Defence Ministry release said.

The theme of the exercise is “Robust Peace-Keeping Operations”. Military observers from the US, UK, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore will also be in attendance throughout the exercise.

The announcement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh to participate in the Bangabandhu’s anniversary functions.