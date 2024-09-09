Indian Army, Indian Air Force ink MoU with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya

To enhance the skills and capability building of their personnel, Indian Army and Indian Air Force signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the national capital on Monday.

The MoU will enable the two Services to acquire higher expertise on logistics. It will ensure development of in-house expertise on various facets of logistics operations and contribute effectively towards the national development plans – PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan 2021 and National Logistics Policy 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister described the collaboration as a monumental partnership towards further strengthening the logistics backbone of the Armed Forces in sync with the vision of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.

He emphasised that logistics is no longer just a support function of the Armed Forces, but is emerging as an important factor in military operations and national security.

“An efficient logistics system plays a key role in quickly mobilising the forces and delivering resources to the right place in less time. Keeping in mind the conditions in which our forces operate, we need a seamless movement of troops, equipment and supplies. The MoU will prove to be very important in terms of how the needs of our forces can be fulfilled through knowledge, innovation and collaboration,” he said.

Singh asserted that the MoU will prove to be beneficial in achieving the Government’s vision of attaining self-reliance in the defence sector.

“If we need expertise in logistics, we should get its training from our own resources like Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya. If we need equipment, we should get it manufactured in India itself. The foundation of a strong India can be laid only by being Aatmanirbhar,” he added.

On the MoU’s provision of experiential learning through real-world case studies, the Defence Minister exuded confidence that Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, through the leadership, management, and operational experience of the Armed Forces personnel, will help shape a new generation of logistics experts and managers who will fulfil the dynamic needs of modern warfare.

Vaishnaw expressed confidence that the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya will serve as a vital partner in empowering the Armed Forces with cutting-edge logistics education, research, and innovation.

The event was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Railways, including CDS, Air Force Chief, Army Chief, Defence Secretary, Chairman, Railway Board & Vice Chancellor, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.