Indian Army foils an infiltration attempt in Jammu’s Rajouri

According to a defense official in Jammu, the Indian Army successfully stopped an attempt of infiltration at the LoC border in the Naushera Sector of Rajouri, Jammu, and Kashmir. Further details are awaited.

ANI | New Delhi | August 23, 2022 8:46 am

Indian Army

Representational Image: Source: IANS

Indian Army on Monday night thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu.

Earlier on August 21, Indian Army troops on LOC in the Sehar Makri area of town Nowshera shot at and apprehended an intruder who was allegedly coming for a suicide attack.

The intruder identified as Tabarak Husain (26) was at first noticed to be involved in suspicious activity and was confronted by the army troops in the Sehar Makri area of town Nowshera in the Rajouri district of Jammu.

