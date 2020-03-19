On Tuesday, based on int inputs, multiple teams of Indian Army and Assam Police conducted extensive Search Operations in Kokrajhar and Udalguri Districts of Assam. Jointly, both the security forces busted huge cache of arms, ammunition and warlike stores which could have been exploited by Anti National Elements to carry out violence in the upcoming BTAD elections.

In totality, the leads regarding information of cache were being worked upon for the past one month. On receipt of reliable information about the location of an arms cache in the general area of Chirang Reserve Forest, and Bandarguri village troops from Red Horn Division carried out extensive search operations in the general areas.

On 17 March 20, the joint team assisted by Army Tracker dog, recovered caches at two different locations consisting of heavy calibre arms, ammunition and other warlike stores belonging to Unknown insurgent groups.

The major recoveries from the bust are as follows:

AK Factory made: 03 unit

Grenade launcher M79: 01 unit

RPG: 01 unit

Country made rifles: 11 unit

Pistols: 07 unit

Grenades: 60 unit

Assorted ammunition: 419 rds

2-inch Mortar bombs: 05 unit

Satellite Phone – 01 unit and a large number of explosives to include electronic detonators and cordtex

The success of the operation will go a long way in ensuring lasting peace in BTAD and Assam and thwart any nefarious designs of anti-national elements with the upcoming BTC elections as scheduled for next month.

The Security Forces will continue to undertake all actions to support Governments initiative to bring peace and meaningful development in the state of Assam, as reported.

(The writer is a Delhi-based independent contributor to print and online publications)