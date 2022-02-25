India working to establish routes to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

With the situation in Ukraine deteriorating by the day following its invasion by Russia, India is working to establish evacuation routes for Indians stranded in the country from Romania and Hungary.

In its latest advisory, the Indian Embassy in Kiev said teams of Indian officials were being arranged to be posted at two checkpoints: CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian Border, near Uzhhorod and PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi.

The advisory said Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the border checkpoints, must depart in coordination with teams from the MEA.

“Once above routes are operational, Indian nationals travelling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border checkpoints and remain in touch with the Helpline numbers set up at respective check-points for facilitation through the border. Numbers would be shared once control rooms are established,” it said.

The advisory asked people to carry their passports and keep cash in USD for emergency expenses and other essentials. The embassy also recommended printing out an Indian flag and pasting it prominently on luggage while travelling.

There are about 20,000 Indian nationals, living in Ukraine. Out of them, some 18000 are students studying in various universities there.

Sources said the government would leave no stone unturned to bring back all Indians safe from the war-torn country. Their transportation cost would also be borne by the government.

Sources said Air India was planning to operate two flights to the Romanian capital Bucharest to evacuate some of the Indians. The Indian Air Force (IAF) could also be pressed into service to evacuate the stranded Indians, sources added.