Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed to the members of the United Nations Security Council members for their support for India’s membership to the council.

“India will work towards peace and prosperity of the world,” he said.

“Gratitude to the member nations for unanimously supporting India’s membership to the UN Security Council. Under the strong and visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India will uphold its mantra of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and will work towards peace and prosperity of the world,” Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Gratitude to the member nations for unanimously supporting India’s membership to UN Security Council. Under the strong and visionary leadership of PM @NarendraModi, India will uphold its mantra of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and will work towards peace & prosperity of the world. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2020

PM Modi has also expressed gratitude towards the members by saying a tweet, “Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India’s membership of the UN Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity.”

On Wednesday, India was elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term.

India bagged 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly. There were 192 Member States present for voting and the 2/3 required majority was 128.

Member States elected India to the non-permanent seat of the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support.

With a comfortable victory of 184 votes, India will sit in the most powerful UN organ from January 1, 2021, along with the five permanent members China, France, Russia, the UK and the US as well as non-permanent members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam.