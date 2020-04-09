Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the India-US partnership was stronger than ever and that New Delhi would do whatever it can to help countries in their fight against COVID-19.

Responding to US President Donald Trump’s post on Twitter in which he thanked India for lifting curbs on export of Hydroxychloroquine, Modi said, “Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever.”

Modi went on to say, “India shall do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together.”

In his tweet, President Trump said, ”Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!”

This came against the backdrop of nearly 30 nations, including the US, approaching India for release of the anti-malarial drug, which can be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

India has, meanwhile, given the go-ahead to supplying Hydroxychloroquine to Spain and Australia too. The two countries had placed their orders with India sometime back.