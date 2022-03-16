India will always stand by Sri Lanka: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured Sri Lanka that India would always stand by its neighbouring nation.

The assurance came when visiting Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa called on Modi this afternoon in New Delhi.

Rajapaksa is on a two-day official visit to New Delhi to follow up on the short and medium-term economic cooperation measures that were agreed upon during his visit to India in December last year.

The meeting between the PM and the Lankan Finance Minister was extremely cordial, the Sri Lankan High Commission said.

At the outset, Rajapaksa thanked the PM for all the assistance that India has provided to his country at this critical time.

The two dignitaries discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the bilateral relationship during the call. The areas of discussion included agriculture, renewable energy, digitalization, tourism and fisheries among others.

They also discussed Sri Lanka’s decision to move towards organic agriculture. PM Modi highlighted the advantages of natural farming and India’s experience in developing related techniques and products, including nano-fertilizers, which could be of relevance to Sri Lanka.

They agreed that cooperation in the development of renewable energy in Sri Lanka was mutually beneficial and that it should be pursued with vigour.

The significance of promoting the Ramayana trail in Sri Lanka and the Buddhist circuit in India, including in Gujarat, was highlighted for attracting a large number of Indian tourists to Sri Lanka.