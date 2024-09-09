India-US Joint Military Exercise kicks off in Rajasthan

The 20th edition of India-US Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas-2024 commenced on Monday at Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to 22. Exercise Yudh Abhyas has been held annually since 2004, alternating between India and the US.

“This edition marks a significant increase in the scope and complexity of the joint exercise in terms of troop strength and equipment,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The Indian Army contingent comprising 600 personnel is being represented by a battalion of the Rajput Regiment along with personnel from other arms and services. The US contingent of similar strength will be represented by the troops of 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska based 11th Airborne Division of the US Army.

Aim of the Joint Exercise is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter terrorism operations in a sub conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The exercise will focus on operations in the semi-desert environment.

Tactical drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include joint response to a terrorist action, joint planning and combined field training exercises that simulate real-world counter-terrorism missions.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting joint operations. It will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies.

The joint exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.