India-US agree to take forward agenda for climate action

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had a telephonic conversation with John Kerry, US President’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate during which the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including India’s ambitious climate action targets announced during COP26.

They also decided to take forward the India- US Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) through the four identified pillars, Climate Ambition, Finance Mobilization, Adaptation and Resilience, and Forestry, an official statement said today.

Yadav highlighted the importance and need to focus on LIFE (Lifestyle For Environment), the one-word campaign championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Glasgow.

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate Change.