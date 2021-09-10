India and UAE need to engage more purposely in diverse areas of mutual interest, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

India and UAE need to engage more purposely in diverse areas of mutual interest, prominently in the fields of health, education, tourism, infrastructure and heritage management, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is currently leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments and the First Global Parliamentary Summit on Countering Terrorism in Vienna.

In a meeting with the Speaker of the Federal National Council of UAE Saqr Ghobash, Om Birla said India is on the path of progress and inclusive growth which aims to benefit each one of our citizens.

He said lawmakers should have a sound knowledge base and understanding of critical issues to effectively articulate hopes and aspirations of the people and Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) has been working to fulfill this goal.

He recalled that India and UAE have enjoyed robust economic relations through the centuries and called upon to further tap the potential of bilateral trade. He praised the fact that the ever expanding trade ties between India and UAE contribute to the stability and strength of a diversifying bilateral relationship.