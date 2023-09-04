India to showcase its digital journey during G20 Summit

New Delhi is all set to host the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit at Pragati Maidan on 9-10 September that will serve as a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings that have been held through the year.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating member nations’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The meetings of G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) were conducted successfully by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru. It culminated in the G20 Digital Economy Minister’s meeting in Bengaluru. The key outcomes and deliverables from these meetings are:

–G20 consensus on the deliverables presented by the Indian Presidency, encompassing essential aspects such as Digital Public Infrastructure, One Future Alliance for financing DPIs in LMICs, Global DPI Repository, High-Level Principles for Supporting Businesses, Roadmap for Facilitating Cross Country Comparison of Digital Skills, Toolkit for Designing and Introducing Digital Up-skilling and Reskilling Programs, and a Virtual Centre of Excellence Fostering Digitally-Skilled Talent, among others;

–Release of two knowledge products namely ‘Accelerating the SDGs through DPI’ and ‘The DPI Playbook By G20 Indian Presidency’ in partnership with UNDP and having an aim to assist countries in their digital transformation journey; and

–Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with six countries on collaboration and sharing INDIA STACK, a portfolio of successful digital solutions implemented at a significant population scale.

The Digital India Experience Zone is being set up as a key attraction in the summit and it aims to provide hands-on experience to the G20 delegates on Digital Public Infrastructure and success of Digital Transformation implemented in India at significant population scale.

To facilitate the sharing of experience and best practices on implementing DPIs in the country, to make global stakeholders aware of projects that are scalable and replicable, and to offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the power of technology first-hand, the MeitY is setting up two state-of-the-art Digital India Experience Zones in Hall 4 and Hall 14 at Pragati Maidan.

The ethos behind the expo is to showcase world-class initiatives which facilitate the ease of living, ease of doing business and the ease of governance.

The Digital India Experience Zone is a treasure trove of cutting-edge technology, brimming with knowledge and insights into the crucial initiatives of Digital India.

Seven key initiatives have been selected to showcase the best practices in implementing DPIs namely Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini and ONDC. The exhibition will provide an immersive experience, enabling visitors to explore DPI repositories in India and gain insights for the betterment of the global community.

Through LIVE demonstrations of Aadhaar Face Authentication Software, attendees have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and interact with cutting-edge technology, while the UPI exhibit will enable visitors to explore and discover the various applications of UPI worldwide. What’s more, visitors can scan the QR codes to buy goodies and initiate seamless transactions with a nominal payment.

A grand display of Digital India’s iconic journey will take visitors through the major milestones of Digital India since 2014, bringing to life the advancements that have been made in the digital space through simulated virtual reality.