India tests its indigenous INS Kochi with Russian Navy

Indigenously designed ‘Guided Missile Destroyer’ INS Kochi of the Indian Navy, exercised with Russian RFS Admiral Tributes in the Arabian Sea, the Defence Ministry stated here on Sunday.

This is for the first time that the Indian Navy has tested its indigenously designed and built guided-missile destroyer and was tested with the Russian Federation Navy on January 14 to showcase India’s defence capabilities.

“The exercise has showcased cohesiveness and interoperability between the two navies and included tactical manoeuvres, cross-deck helicopter operations and seamanship activities,” said a senior officer of the Defence Ministry.