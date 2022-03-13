India to temporarily relocate its mission in Ukraine to Poland

As Russia intensified its military campaign in Ukraine, India today decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in the war-torn country to neighbouring Poland.

”In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland. The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The announcement came hours after Russia’s renewed push to take control of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

The Indian mission had been working with a skeleton staff in Ukraine after Russia invaded the country last month.

The decision to temporarily relocate the embassy was expected as India has almost completed ”Operation Ganga” to evacuate stranded Indians from the embattled country.