India supports democracy, economic recovery in Sri Lanka: MEA

Amid a wave of violence in Sri Lanka in the wake of an unprecedented economic crisis, India today said it was fully supportive of the democracy, stability, and economic recovery of the island nation as its close neighbour.

“India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to questions.

He said that in keeping with its ”Neighbourhood First” policy, India has extended this year alone support worth over $3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties. “In addition, the people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine, etc,” he added.

India’s statement came a day after at least five people were killed and more than 225 wounded in violence in the island nation where Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned after weeks of protests over the worsening economic situation.