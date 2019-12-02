The 7th edition of Exercise ‘Mitra Shakti- 2019’ aimed at enhancing interoperability and operational efficiency between the armies of India and Sri Lanka when deployed as part of United Nations peacekeeping forces has commenced at Aundh Military Station, Pune.

The objective of the exercise is to build and promote positive relations between the two armies with a focus on sub unit level training on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in the urban and rural environments under the UN mandate.

The joint training exercise also signifies the strength of India-Sri Lanka relations in the field of military cooperation and engagement, which is vital for refining the interoperability and operational preparedness, the Defence Ministry said.

The joint exercise is designed for incorporating the current dynamics of UN peacekeeping operations through practical and comprehensive discussions and tactical exercises. The primary focus of the joint training exercise will remain on fieldcraft, battle drills and procedures as also the ability to operate jointly with seamless interoperability.

As member nations of the UN, the participating contingents will gain immensely through joint operability and enhanced military and diplomatic association.