India will soon be providing a consignment of medical supplies to aid and assist China in tackling the outbreak of coronavirus, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri announced today.

”This is a concrete measure which will fully demonstrate the goodwill, solidarity and friendship of the people and the Government of India with the Chinese people,” he said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

This came days within days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi writing to Chinese President Xi Jinping, offering India’s assistance to China in dealing with the deadly virus.

The External Affairs Ministry is said to be working in tandem with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) to ensure that medical supplies were dispatched to China this week.

“DoP had asked for the list of suppliers who can supply personal protective equipment like surgical gloves, two- and three-layer masks and boot covers in substantial quantities. The government is in the process in procuring them,” sources said.

The Indian Ambassador also added that “India will do everything within its means to support the people of China in this hour of crisis.”

He noted the people of the city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei were the worst affected by the epidemic. ”They have a very special place in the hearts of the Indian people. With courage, persistence and effective measures, we will be able to overcome the crisis,” the ambassador said.

Misri expressed hope that the epidemic would be effectively controlled in the very near future, praising the “determination of the Chinese people and government in dealing with this epidemic”.

Hailing the efforts of Indian government to contain the disease from spreading in India, he said, “At present India is also facing the threat of infections from the novel coronavirus epidemic. Our country is working hard to safeguard the health and well-being of our people.”