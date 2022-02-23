India sees rise in new Covid cases; dip in active caseload to 1,64,522

India logged 15,102 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,28,67,031, while the active cases declined to 1,64,522, the Union Health Ministry data showed here on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,622 with 278 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

India reported 15,102 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, which is a marginal rise over the previous day’s count of 13,405, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday morning.

India showed a marginal rise over the previous day’s count of 13,405, the Union health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the active Covid cases have reduced to 1,64,522, which constitutes 0.38 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 31,377 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,21,89,877. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.42 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry..

A total of 5,12,622 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,633 from Maharashtra, 64,403 from Kerala, 39,845 from Karnataka, 37,989 from Tamil Nadu, 26,106 from Delhi, 23,438 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,152 from West Bengal.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,83,438 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 76.24 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.80 per cent while the daily positivity rate has risen to 1.28 per cent.

With the administration of over 33.84 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage reached 176.19 crore as of Wednesday morning. This has been achieved through 2,00,89,198 sessions.

More than 10.98 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Wednesday morning.