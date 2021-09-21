India scores 46th rank in the Global Innovation Index 2021

India has climbed two spots and has been positioned 46th by the World Intellectual Property Organization in the Global Innovation Index 2021 rankings, an authority explanation said on Monday.

It further said India has been on a rising direction in the course of recent years in the Global Innovation Index (GII) and rose from a position of 81 of every 2015 to 46 out of 2021.

As per the assertion, the steady improvement in the GII positioning is attributable to the colossal information capital, the dynamic startup biological system and the stunning work done by general society and the private examination associations.

The Scientific Departments like the Department of Atomic Energy; the Department of Science and Technology; the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Space have assumed a significant part in enhancing the National Innovation Ecosystem, it said.

The assertion said the GII is the support for the legislatures – across the world – to evaluate the social and the monetary changes in their separate nations.

Throughout the long term, the GII has secured itself as an arrangement device for different governments and assisted them with reflecting upon the current the state of affairs, it added.