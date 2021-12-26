India reports 6,987 new COVID cases, 162 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally at 422

India reported 6,987 fresh COVID-19 cases and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The country’s active caseload currently stands at 76,766, the lowest since March 2020. According to the Ministry, 422 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 108 confirmed cases followed by Delhi (79 cases) and Gujarat (43 cases).

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active cases in the country account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.22 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

With the recovery of 7,091 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 3,42,30,354. The current recovery rate at 98.40 per cent which is the highest since March 2020.

With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,79,682.

With 9,45,455 COVID tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has so far conducted over 67.19 crore (67,19,97,082) cumulative tests.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the weekly positivity rate is at 0.62 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 42 days now. The daily positivity rate reported being 0.74 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 83 days.

With the administration of 32,90,766 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 141.37 crore.