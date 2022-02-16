India reports 30,615 new Covid cases, positivity rate at 2.45%

India reported 30,615 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours bringing down the positivity rate to 2.45 and active case load reached historic low at 0.87 of country’s total positive cases reported so far.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry claimed on Wednesday that India’s recovery rate has reached 97.94 % with an active caseload of 3,70,240. While the total patients infected from Covid 19 is at 4.27 crore, a total of 5.09 lakh people lost their lives due to Covid-19, the data released by the Ministry stated.

As many as 82,988 people recovered from the viral infection in the past one day, taking the total recoveries to 4,18,43,446, the Ministry stated. On the vaccination front, the vaccination coverage has exceeded 173.86 crore all over the country, while more than 41.54 lakhs vaccines were administered during the past 24 hours only.

There is another 11.88 crore utilized doses of Covid 19 vaccines with various states all over the country as Centre supplies 75 % of the total vaccines produced in the country free of cost to all the states.

If senior officers of the Health Ministry are to be believed, the present trend suggests that the third wave of pandemic is at its last stage. It had attained its peak in the third week of January, when the daily new cases has increased to 3.5 lakhs, almost 10 times less than what it is reported during the past 24 hours, a senior Health Ministry official said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also asked state governments to further increase their vaccination drive all over the country to make India 100% vaccinated.