India reports 1,61,386 new COVID-19 cases, 1,733 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Wednesday reported 1,61,386 new COVID-19 cases and 1,733 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country’s overall COVID-19 cases tally has reached 4,16,30885, while the death toll has mounted to 4,97,975. India on Tuesday reported 1,67,059 new COVID infections and 1,192 deaths.

With this, the country’s active caseload mounted to 16,21,603, which is 3.90 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far.

The daily positivity rate in the country dropped to 9.26 per cent while the weekly positivity rate also dipped to 14.15 per cent.

According to the health ministry, as many as 2,81,109 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,95,11,307.

The recovery rate of the country is at 94.91 per cent.

A total of 17,42,793 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Over 73.24 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 167.29 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.