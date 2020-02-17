India today renewed its offer to bring back nationals of neighbouring countries from Wuhan in Hubei Province of China, the epicentre of COVID-19 epidemic.

The Indian Embassy in China said the Government of India would send a consignment of medical supplies on a relief flight later this week to support China to fight COVID-19. On its return flight, the plane would have the capacity to take on board Indians wishing to return to India from Wuhan.

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri subsequently tweeted, ”subject to capacity limitations and space availability on the incoming aircraft, India is also willing to facilitate nationals from all our neighbours boarding it on its return journey to New Delhi.” Those interested could contact the Indian mission in Beijing, he added.

The Indian Embassy said many Indian nationals currently in Wuhan/Hubei Province and wishing to return to India have already been in touch with the mission in the past two weeks.

Earlier this month, India evacuated 650 of its nationals from Wuhan in two phases by operating two Air India flights. Seven Maldivian students were also evacuated by the Indian authorities.

New Delhi had also offered to evacuate nationals from other neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, from Wuhan.