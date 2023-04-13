India rejects Pak objection to G20 meet in J&K

The government on Thursday rejected Pakistan’s objections to the upcoming meetings of G20 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Union territory was an inseparable part of India.

“These G20 events and meetings are being held across India, in every region of India. Holding such meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is very natural because they are integral and inseparable parts of India,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

His remarks came after the Pakistan Foreign Ministry objected to the meetings in the region, saying India was in illegal occupation of the territory.

This will be the first time that India will host an international meeting in J & K after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.