India has rejected as a “dossier of lies” the so called evidence provided to the UN by Pakistan of New Delhi’s involvement in terrorism in that country while reminding Islamabad of how it hosted the world’s largest number of UN-proscribed terrorists, including Osama bin Laden who was killed by US special forces at Abbottabad (Pakistan) on 2 May, 2011.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN T S Tirumurti’s strong words came after Islamabad gave to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a dossier accusing India of ‘stoking’ terrorism in Pakistan. Islamabad acted just a day after India provided a dossier to representatives of key countries in New Delhi, suggesting that four Pakistan-based Jaish-eMohammad (JeM) terrorists, who were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces on 19 November at Nagrota, planned to organise a major terror attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.