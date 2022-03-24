Follow Us:
India rejects OIC resolutions on J&K; says Pak manipulating the body

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 24, 2022 9:21 pm

(Photo: Representational; Source: iStock)

India today rejected the statements and resolutions adopted at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad, saying they clearly demonstrated both the irrelevance of the organisation as a body and the role of Pakistan as its manipulator.

”References have been made to India that are based on falsehoods and misrepresentation. The absurdity of this body commenting on the treatment of minorities, that too at the instance of a serial violator of human rights like Pakistan, is so evident,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to questions.

The spokesperson said that nations and governments that associate themselves with such exercises should realise how they impacted their own reputation.

New Delhi’s statement came a day after it rejected Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s statement on J & K in Islamabad as a guest at the OIC meeting.

