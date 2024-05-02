India rejects Justin Trudeau’s remarks on Nijjar’s killing

India on Thursday rejected fresh remarks by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on ‘Khalistan’ supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing in June last year, saying his comments illustrate once again the kind of political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence.

”This not only impacts India-Canada relations but also encourages a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its citizens,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

In an interview with Punjabi-language media in Toronto, Prime Minister Trudeau said Nijjar’s killing has seen a downward spiral in relations between the two countries. “It’s a problem in our relations with India because we cannot ignore that,” he added.

Advertisement

His comments came after he attended a Khalsa Day event in Toronto where there was a significant presence of pro-Khalistan elements, with anti-India banners and separatist flags and he was greeted with secessionist chants as he entered and exited the podium.

The Canadian PM has blamed Indian agents for the murder of Nijjar on Canadian soil.