India rejects Chinese FM’s reference to J & K at OIC meet

India today rejected the ”uncalled” reference to Jammu and Kashmir by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad.

”Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries, including China, have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from the public judgment of their internal issues,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to questions.

His comments came amid reports that Wang could visit India soon to repair Sino-India ties which received a major blow in the wake of the military stand-off between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.