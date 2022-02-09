India rejects China-Pak joint statement on J & K, CPEC

India today rejected the references to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Beijing, asking the two neighbouring countries not to interfere in matters that were internal to this country.

New Delhi also vehemently opposed the reference made to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the joint statement, demanding that the two countries cease the project which violated the territorial integrity of India.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India had always rejected references to J & K and its position was well known to China and Pakistan. ”In this instance too, we reject reference to J & k in the joint statement,” he added.

The spokesperson asserted that the Union Territories of J & K Ladakh have been and would always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. ”We expect the parties concerned not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India,” he added.

The spokesperson said India has consistently conveyed its concerns to China and Pakistan on the projects in the so-called CPEC, which were in India’s territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. ”We resolutely oppose any attempts to change the status quo by other countries, as also by Pakistan, in the areas under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon the parties concerned to cease such activities,” he added.