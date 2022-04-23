 India registers growth in steel production from Jan to March 2022

The momentum in steel production will help India reach the targeted level of 500 million tonne production capacity in the next 25 years of Amrit kaal, said Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh. He congratulated the Indian steel industry for its outstanding performance and asked them to sustain this level of performance.

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad encouraged the steel producers to sustain this level of performance in the year 2022. As per the data released by World Steel Association on April 22, India is the only country among the top 10 steel producing nations of the world, which has registered growth in steel production from January to March 2022 period, as compared to the corresponding period last year. India has produced 31.9 million tonnes of steel in the period with a growth of 5.9 per cent.

In March 2022, with a production of 10.9 million tonnes of steel in India, the growth rate is 4.4 per cent. Brazil is the only other country among the top 10 Nations which has registered growth in March.

Steel Minister held separate meetings with public sector and private sector steel companies earlier this week and reviewed their capital expenditure, production targets and plans. He exhorted them to keep in mind the carbon-neutral commitment of India by 2070, the hydrogen mission and clean & green steel while making strategic plans for the future.

Representatives of the steel industry on their part thanked the leadership and officials of the Steel Ministry for the continuous guidance and support that they have been getting.