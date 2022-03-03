India records over 6500 new Covid cases

India registered 6,561 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours while the active cases came down to 77,152, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said today.

The active case now accounts for 0.20 per cent of the total infections. A reduction of 8,528 cases was recorded in the active caseload.

India recorded less than one lakh daily Covid infections for the 25th consecutive day.

With 142 fresh fatalities, the death toll climbed to 5,14,246 in the last 24 hours. India’s Covid-19 death rate now stands at 1.20 per cent.

The recovery rate has further improved to 98.60 per cent with 14,947 new recoveries. The total number of tests done during the previous day was 8,82,953.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 178.02 crore.

The Central government, meanwhile, said it has provided more than 178.48 crore Covid vaccine doses to states and Union Territories so far.

According to the ministry, 1,78,48,14,200 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through free of cost channels and through the direct state procurement category. “More than 15.19 crore (15,19,06,236) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered,” the Ministry added.

The nationwide Covid vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalisation of Covid vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.