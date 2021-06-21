India’s Covid-19 cases continued to decline with 53,256 new cases in the last 24 hours, lowest since 24 March.

In the same time span, 1,422 fatalities were reported, according to data released by the Union health ministry on Monday.

This is the fourth consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll is below the 2,000-mark and also the 14th consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh new cases.

On 24 March, India had recorded 53,476 Covid-19 cases.

The Covid-19 caseload in the country now stands at 2,99,35,221.

Active cases are now below 8 lakh-mark at 7,02,887.

The death toll stands at 3,88,135.

According to the Union health ministry, a total of 78,190 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,88,44,199 till date.

A total of 28,00,36,898 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 30,39,996 in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 39,24,07,782 samples have been tested up to 20 June for Covid-19. Of these 13,88,699 samples were tested on Sunday.