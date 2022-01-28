India ready to discuss with Pakistan expansion of list of shrines for pilgrims

India today expressed its readiness to discuss with Pakistan a proposal to expand an agreed list of shrines which nationals of the two countries could visit under a 1974 bilateral protocol.

“As you are aware, under the 1974 protocol between India and Pakistan, visits to religious shrines are being facilitated regularly. There is an interest on both sides to expand the agreed list of shrines and mode of travel. It naturally needs to be discussed under the protocol,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

India, he said, has a positive approach on this matter and was willing to engage the Pakistani side.

Noting that currently restrictions were in place on movement and gatherings in view of Covid-19, the spokesperson said; “As the situation normalises, we expect that this time can be utilised to hold discussions under the bilateral protocol. It is our hope to facilitate early exchange of visits to all shrines of interest to pilgrims.”