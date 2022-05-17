India possesses potential to become world’s film content hub: PM

Positioning India as the largest film producing country in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the country truly possesses an immense potential to become the content hub of the world.

Expressing happiness on India’s participation as ‘Country of Honour’ at the Cannes Film festival this year, Modi, in a message, noted that the country’s participation comes at the momentous meeting of celebration of 75 years of India’s independence, 75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival and 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France.

He said that the multifariousness of the Indian film sector is remarkable and the rich heritage and cultural diversity are India’s strengths. ”India has a lot of stories to be told and the country truly possesses immense potential to become the content hub of the world,” he added.

Reiterating India’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business in the film sector, Modi has said that from facilitating international film- coproduction to ensuring a single-window clearance mechanism for permissions for filming across the country, India offers seamless possibilities to filmmakers of the world.

The PM expressed happiness that a Satyajit Ray film has been restored for screening in the Cannes Classic Section as India celebrates the birth centenary of the maestro.

One of the many firsts, startups from India will showcase their strengths to the cine world. The PM expressed confidence that the India pavilion will display facets of Indian cinema and promote international partnerships and learnings.