INDIA parties to fight BJP together ‘as far as possible’

Opposition bloc INDIA held its third conclave in Mumbai on Friday but was still cautious in giving a united fight to the Narendra Modi Government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, declaring its intent to contest the polls “together as far as possible.”

The conclave attended by 68 representatives of 28 political parties adopted three resolutions, announcing it was going ahead to fight the Modi-led BJP Government together, while admitting efforts to achieve the objective could succeed “as far as possible.”

The first resolution said: “We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible.”

Advertisement

It added: “Seat-sharing arrangements in different States will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give and take,” indicating the INDIA leaders had realised that time was running out, and they must initiate the crucial “seat-sharing” process early.

The other two resolutions announced the INDIA parties’ plan on holding rallies and coordinating their communications efforts. The second resolution said “We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to organise public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance.”

The third resolution said: “We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to coordinate our respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme Judega Bharat, Jitega India in different languages.”

The three resolutions were read out by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray from the dais where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP president Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced that a 14-member Coordination Committee of the political alliance has been formed.

The 14-member Coordination Committee and Election Strategy Committee included K C Venugopal (INC), Sharad Pawar (NCP), T R Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (SS-UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lalan Singh (JD-U), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), and one more member from CPI (M) yet to be announced.

He said that four main committees have been formed in which members of all the political parties have been included.

“Campaigning committee, working group of social media committee, working group of media and working group of research. These four main committees have been formed. Members of all the political parties have been included in those committees,” he added.

Addressing mediapersons, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the INDIA parties would hold public meetings on issues of inflation, unemployment, fuel prices; petrol, and LPG prices. He said under the BJP Government, autonomous bodies like ED, CBI were “ruined and were being misused.”

“This was never seen before, I have been in public life for 55 years, 52 years as MLA, MP. The Government has dictatorial tendencies. We will fight their ideology. There is big corruption, institutional corruption, which the common man cannot see, but CAG reports reveal it.”

Mr Rahul Gandhi said the parties on the dais represent 60 per cent of the population; if the parties unite, it is impossible for the BJP to win. He said the committees were formed and seat sharing discussions will be done now at the earliest.

He said the Prime Minister should order an inquiry into issues of flight of Indian money abroad. If he does not order this, the country will know why, he said. The G20 meet is close and the Government should make things clear. Mr Gandhi alleged the Government was favouring the rich and ignoring the plight of the poor.

The Congress leader said the real thing is the relationships forged between the INDIA leaders at the Mumbai meet. He said the leaders showed “flexibility, differences have been minimised and ironed out, I have seen.”

Mr Gandhi said he had spent a week in Ladakh and met shepherds and people living near the Pangong lake. They all maintained the Chinese had grabbed Indian land but the Government was not clear on this.

“There is clearly an accommodation that has happened between the government and the Chinese, there is clearly a change on the borders, our shepherds have told us they are not allowed in the area where they were allowed earlier; this is known to everybody; this is an issue of national security; it is shameful,” the Congress leader said.

Mr Sharad Pawar said the BJP leaders were unfairly criticising the holding of the INDIA conclave in Mumbai. He said he was sure the INDIA parties can offer an alternative to the BJP in the next elections.

“Ghamandia they call us, they do not like people sitting together, We have started an effort to present an alternative. I am happy there were serious discussions. We will not stop, not take the wrong way, will bring back those straying away, and give the country a clean administration.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said INDIA is gaining strength every day. “Those opposed to INDIA are feeling nervous,” he said. CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Mr Lalu Yadav said the Mumbai meeting had made the INDIA group strong and it will give a united fight to the BJP in the next elections.