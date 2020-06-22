The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday informed that India has one of the lowest COVID cases per lakh population in the world and continues to widen the gap between recovered and active cases.

The WHO Situation Report 153 dated 21 June 2020 shows that India has one of the lowest cases per lakh population in spite of its high population density. India’s cases per lakh population are 30.04 while the global average is more than its triple at 114.67. The US has 671.24 cases per lakh population while the metric for Germany, Spain and Brazil is 583.88, 526.22 and 489.42 respectively.

This low figure is thus a testimony to the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach the Government of India along with the States/UTs took for the prevention, containment and management of COVID-19.

So far, a total of 2,37,195 patients have been cured of COVID-19. During the last 24 hours, a total of 9,440 COVID-19 patients have been cured. The recovery rate is 55.77% amongst COVID-19 patients.

Presently, there are 1,74,387 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. Till Monday, the number of recovered patients had crossed the number of active patients by 62,808.

The COVID-19 testing infrastructure is continuously being ramped up. The number of government labs has been increased to 723 and private labs has been increased to 262, adding up to a total of 985.

The break-up is as follows:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 549 (Govt: 354 + Private: 195)

TrueNat based testing labs : 359 (Govt: 341 + Private: 18)

CBNAAT based testing labs : 77 (Govt: 28 + Private: 49)

The total number of samples being tested per day is also steadily rising, as is the number of total samples tested. In the last 24 hours, 1,43,267 samples were tested. Whereas the total number of samples tested thus far is 69,50,493.

