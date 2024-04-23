India, Oman coast guards to jointly address maritime challenges

India and Oman on Tuesday expressed their commitment to enhancing mutual cooperation in addressing maritime challenges, thereby strengthening the maritime safety and security framework in the region.

The fifth Annual High-Level Meeting between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Royal Oman Police Coast Guard (ROPCG) took place today in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts to combat transnational illegal activities at sea and promote regional cooperation.

The meeting follows the institutionalised mechanism as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ICG and ROPGG.

A delegation from the Royal Oman Police Coast Guard led by Colonel Abdul Aziz Mohammed Ali Al Jabri, Assistant Officer Commanding, ROPCG arrived in New Delhi on Monday to participate in the meeting. The discussions on the Indian side were led by ICG Director General Rakesh Pal.

An ICG release said the meeting focused on bolstering bilateral engagements through capacity-building programme, implementation of Sea Rider programme, establishing professional linkages between pollution reporting centres and other collaborative arrangements.

A meeting between the Royal Oman Police Coast Guard delegation and representatives from the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturer (SIDM) is also planned on 25 April to acquaint the Omanese side with India’s shipbuilding capabilities under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.