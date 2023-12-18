India never allowed material progress become medium of geographical expansion: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that India never let material progress become a medium of geographical expansion or exploitation.

“We pursued material progress through spiritual and humane symbols,” he said while inaugurating the Swarved Mahamandir at Umaraha in Varanasi.

The PM paid tributes to the statue of Maharishi Sadafal Dev Ji Maharaj and also took a round tour of the temple complex. He gave examples of vibrant Kashi, Konark Temple, Sarnath, Gaya stupas, and universities like Nalanda and Takshashila. “India’s architecture reached unimaginable heights around these spiritual constructs,” he pointed out.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering, Mr Modi noted the collective efforts of the government, society and Sant Samaj in the transformation of Kashi. He called the Swarved Mahamandir an epitome of this collective spirit. The temple is a captivating example of divinity as well as grandeur. “Swarved Mahamandir is a modern symbol of India’s social and spiritual strength,” he added.

Mr Modi underlined that it was the symbols of India’s faith that were targeted by foreign invaders and reiterated the need to revive them. Lamenting the thought process behind not taking pride in one’s heritage, he said that the revival of such symbols would have resulted in strengthening the country’s unity and gave the example of Somnath temple which remained neglected for decades after independence.

This, he said, led to the country slipping into a feeling of inferiority. “The wheels of time have turned again today and India is taking pride in its heritage and proclaiming freedom from the mentality of slavery,” he said. He said that the work which began in Somnath has now turned into a full-fledged campaign and gave the example of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Mahakal Mahalok, Kedarnath Dham and Buddha Circuit. PM Modi also mentioned the ongoing work on Ram Circuit and the soon to be inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He emphasised that holistic development is possible when a nation incorporates its social realities and cultural identities. “That is why, today, rejuvenation of our ‘teerths’ is taking place and India is creating new records of modern infrastructure creation,” he said. He gave the example of Kashi to illustrate this point. New Kashi Vishwanath Dham premises, which completed two years last week, has imparted a new momentum to the economy and jobs in the city.

“Now the meaning of Banaras is -development, modern facilities along with faith and cleanliness and transformation,” said the PM, giving details of improved connectivity. He mentioned 4-6 laning of roads, upgradation of railway station, new trains, dedicated freight corridor, renovation of Ganga Ghats, Ganga Cruise, modern hospitals, new and modern dairy, natural farming along Ganga, training institutes for the youth and jobs through Saansad Rozgar Melas.

Highlighting the role of modern development in making spiritual journeys more accessible, the PM mentioned excellent connectivity to Swaraveda Temple which is located outside the city of Varanasi. He said that it will emerge as a major centre for the devotees coming to Banaras, thereby opening avenues for business and employment opportunities in surrounding villages.

Throwing light on the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which witnessed his participation, the PM urged every religious leader to spread awareness about this journey. “This should become our personal resolution,” he added.