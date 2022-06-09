India monitors developments along LAC: MEA

India today said it was carefully monitoring developments along the LAC, including the construction of infrastructure by the Chinese side in the eastern Ladakh sector.

The comments came following remarks by an American military commander that some of the defense infrastructures that China was creating near its border with India in Ladakh were “alarming”.

“The government is committed to and takes all adequate and appropriate measures to safeguard the territorial integrity and sovereignty as the developments in recent years have clearly demonstrated,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He said that the government of India has taken various measures in recent years to develop infrastructure along the border areas to not only meet India’s strategic and security requirements but also facilitate the economic developments of the areas.

US Army’s Pacific Commanding General Charles A Flynn yesterday spoke about the infrastructure development by China along its borders with India in the Ladakh sector and called the Chinese activities in that region “eye-opening”.

“As far as the current situation (in eastern Ladakh) is concerned, we have maintained continuous communication with the Chinese side both through diplomatic and military channels,” the Indian spokesperson said. He said India would also continue its dialogue with the Chinese side to resolve the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

The spokesperson said India’s expectation was that the Chinese side would work with it to resolve the stand-off as prolonging the issue was not in the interest of either side.