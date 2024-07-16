India-Mongolia joint military exercise concludes

The 16th edition of the India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise, Nomadic Elephant 2024, has concluded after an intensive 14 days of training and collaboration.

The closing ceremony, held at the Joint Training Node in Umroi, was attended by Maj Gen Ganbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, and Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, AVSM, YSM, GOC of the Trishakti Corps.

During the ceremony, both leaders discussed future joint operations, symbolizing the deepened ties and mutual respect cultivated throughout the exercise.

This exchange highlighted their commitment to fostering partnerships in regional security.

Following the ceremony, the Indian contingent showcased their advanced capabilities through a display of cutting-edge weapons and equipment. This exhibition emphasized the technological advancements achieved under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reinforcing India’s growing defense potential.

Troops from both nations interacted, sharing experiences and insights, further strengthening the bonds formed during the training.

The event concluded with remarks underscoring the importance of unity in addressing global challenges, marking a triumphant end to a vital exercise that lays the groundwork for future joint operations under the United Nations mandate.