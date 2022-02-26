India making progress in evacuating its citizens from Ukraine: Jaishankar

As Russia intensified its military operations in Ukraine, the government today advised Indian nationals stranded in the war-torn country to exercise caution at all times and not move to any border posts to exit the country without prior coordination with Indian officials at border posts.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India was making progress in its efforts to evacuate the stranded Indians from Ukraine. “Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania,” he tweeted.

Air India is operating four flights to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine. Two flights will be sent to bordering Romania and one to Hungary and another has already left for the evacuation process. There are nearly 20000 Indians in Ukraine, including some 18000 students.

The Indian Embassy in Kiev today issued a fresh advisory, saying the situation at various border checkpoints was sensitive and the mission was working continuously with Indian embassies in neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of Indian citizens. The embassy was finding it extremely difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation, the advisory said.

The embassy particularly advised those staying in the eastern part of Ukraine to continue to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible.

“All those currently in the Eastern sector are requested to continue to remain in their current places of residence until further instructions, maintain calm, and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible, with whatever food, water and amenities available and remain patient and avoid unnecessary movement,” the advisory read.

“We once again remind you to exercise caution at all times, be aware of your surroundings and the recent developments,” it added.

The advisory asked Indian nationals to stay in the western cities of Ukraine instead of reaching border checkpoints. “Please note, staying in western cities of Ukraine with access to water, food, accommodation and basic amenities is relatively safer and advisable compared to reaching border checkpoints without being fully abreast of the situation,” it said.