India logs 46 new Covid cases

Maha reports first Covid fatality in months; experts monitor Omicron sub-variant situation
Maharashtra recorded the first Covid-related fatality in months, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) clarifying that the death had occurred…
IANS | New Delhi | September 4, 2023 2:04 pm
As many as 46 people have tested positive for Covid in the country during the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
The total caseload rose to 4,49,97,372 with addition of the new cases, as per the latest update by the Ministry.
According to the Ministry, 65 people have recuperated from the disease, taking the total tally to 4,44,64,858.
The death toll stands at 5,32,023, while active cases at 491.
Over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.
"WHO continues to advise people at high risk to wear a mask in crowded places, to get boosters when recommended, and to ensure adequate ventilation indoors," said WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a recent address.
