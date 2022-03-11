India logs 4194 Covid cases, 255 deaths

Showing slight increase in the number of cases and death, India logged 4,194 fresh Covid cases and 255 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

With this, the daily positivity rate has marginally risen to 0.52 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has come down to 0.55 per cent.

According to the data shared by the union government, a total of 8,12,365 tests were conducted across the country taking the cumulative tests to over 77.68 crore.

However, with the addition of new deaths, the total number of fatalities now stands at 5,15,714 in the country.

Besides, with the recovery of 6208 patients in the last 24 hours, a total number of recoveries have increased to 4,24,26,328 and the recovery rate stands at 98.70 percent, as per the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, active Covid case has further reduced to 42,219 which constitute 0.10 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

As per the health ministry, with the administration of over 16.73 lakhs Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s inoculation coverage has reached 179.72 crore as of Friday morning through 2,09,78,959 sessions.

More than 16.70 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Friday morning.