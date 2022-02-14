India logs 34,113 new Covid cases; 24% drop

India on Monday logged 34,113 fresh Covid infections, showing 24 percent decline than the number recorded yesterday, pushing its tally to 4,26,65,534, as active cases dropped below 5 lakh after around 37 days, Union health ministry data showed here.

With 346 more deaths, the death toll climbed to 5,09,011, the data stated.

The number of active cases has declined to 4,78,882, comprising 1.12 per cent of the total infections.

The recovery of 91,930 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,16,77,641. Consequently, the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.68 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 58,163 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.19 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 3.99 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive have exceeded 172.95 crore.

The 346 new fatalities include 146 from Kerala and 27 each from Karnataka and West Bengal, according to the data.

Of the 5,09,011 deaths reported in the country so far, 1,43,404 were from Maharashtra, 62,199 from Kerala, 39,640 from Karnataka, 37,915 from Tamil Nadu, 26,072 from Delhi, 23,398 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,017 from West Bengal.

Also in the same period, a total of 10,67,908 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to 75.18 crore.

