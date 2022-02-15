India logs 27,409 new Covid cases; 347 deaths

After a month-long Covid surge triggered by the highly contagious Omicron variant, a steady decline in cases is being witnessed across all Indian states.

India on Tuesday logged 27,409 cases in the last 24 hours, around 20 per cent decline in numbers recorded yesterday, Union Health ministry data showed here.

In the same time span, a total 347 deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 5,09,358.

The 347 new fatalities include 178 from Kerala and 25 from Karnataka.

The country’s active Covid cases have reduced to 4,23,127, which constitute 0.99 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. A reduction of 55,755 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The recovery of 82,817 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,17,60,458. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.82 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.

The case fatality rate was recorded as 1.19 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,29,536 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 75.30 crore cumulative tests.

India’s daily positivity rate has dropped from 3.19 per cent to 2.23 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stands at 3.63%.

Maharashtra added 1,966 fresh Coronavirus positive cases, over 1,500 less than the day before, and 12 fatalities due to the viral infection. With the latest additions, the overall tally of infections rose to 78,44,915 in the state and the number of COVID-19 fatalities mounted to 1,43,416.

Delhi logged 586 Covid cases and four fatalities. With this, the national capital’s caseload increased to 18,51,906 and the number of deaths climbed to 26,076, the latest bulletin showed.

Global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 400 million as the highly contagious Omicron variant dominates the outbreak, pushing health systems in several countries to the brink of capacity.

Coronavirus has killed at least 5,816,122 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 919,845, followed by Brazil with 638,362, and India 509,358.

With the administration of over 44 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 173.42 crore as of Tuesday morning.

More than 12.14 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Tuesday morning.

A total of 5,09,358 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,416 from Maharashtra, 62,377 from Kerala, 39,665 from Karnataka, 37,932 from Tamil Nadu, 26,076 from Delhi, 23,399 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,040 from West Bengal.