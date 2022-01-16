India logs more than 2.71 lakh Covid cases today

With 7743 new Omicron cases reported from various parts of the country on Saturday with a daily increase of over 28 %, the Covid-19 cases continue to rise to register a daily positivity rate of 16.28% and a daily increase of 2,71,202 new cases during the past 24 hours

According to the data furnished by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s Active caseload currently stands at 15,50,377 with 4.18% active cases. The daily recoveries have also increased significantly on Sunday and more than 1.38 lakh covid cases recovered on Saturday. The total number of patients recovered since the start of the pandemic has increased to 3,50,85,721, the Ministries said.

Though the Covid continues to spread exponentially during the third wave, most of the cases have been recorded in urban areas and the hospitalization rate is very less than what was reported during the second wave, admitted senior officers of the Health Ministry.

Even the death rate is very less than what was reported during the second wave, the officer said, adding that the death rate is only high among those who have not yet been vaccinated.

The exponential increase in active cases could be judged from the fact that on December 16 total number of active cases was a mere 87,245, which has increased to 15,50,377—17 times increase in just one month. Even the Daily positivity rate has also increased from 0.57 (on December 16) to 16.28 on Saturday—more than twenty-eight times in just one month, revealed the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

On the vaccination front, India’s vaccination coverage has also increased to 156.76 crore doses, while 14.13 crore unused vaccine doses are still lying with the states and Union Territories, the Ministry said. The Ministry maintained that there are enough vaccines available in the country to carry forward its vaccination programme.

India’s testing capacity also continues to expand. The last 24 hours. a total of 16,65,404 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 70.24 Cr cumulative tests.